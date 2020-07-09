Oklahoma Teachers Look for Answers to Pandemic Questions with New Year a Month Away

By 5 hours ago

Credit Wikipedia

A month out from the first day of school, a pair of teachers turned state representatives have taken thousands of teachers’ questions about how this fall will work to the State Department of Education.

Rep. Melissa Provenzano (D-Tulsa) said federal plans aside, many Oklahoma teachers are waiting to hear from their own districts about how they'll deal with the coronavirus.

Most teachers have already started working and planning for their coming school year. And so, what we need is a comprehensive plan, and it would be nice to have the State Department of Education as well as the professional organizations that support the people that do the work come out and say, 'Here are the expectations to how to protect everyone,'" Provenzano said.

McLain High School librarian Michelle Stevenson said she’s preparing for the worst: a 100% virtual start to the year. But, she still wants a plan in place covering questions like what will happen if a teacher gets sick? Who’s responsible for disinfecting objects and areas? Will teachers and staff have to buy their own protective equipment? And should students face daily temperature screenings?

"We have to really take this seriously, and there’s a lot of complex things to consider and there are a lot of moving parts to a school. So, it’s not just as simple as, 'We’ll have the kids wash their hands and stay far apart and put masks on, and everybody will be safe," Stevenson said.

"It just kind of puts a damper on everything a little bit because the beginning of school is really exciting, for me, anyway, and now it’s a little bit lackluster because it either may not come or it may come in this virtual format or something different and it’s not the same," Stevenson said.

Rep. John Waldron (D-Tulsa) helped Provenzano get teachers' concerns to State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. Both are teachers turned lawmakers. Waldron said if teachers just need to know what to expect.

"Teachers will do all kinds of — they’ll make all kinds of sacrifices for their students if they just know what they’re being asked to do. It’s time to ask them," Waldron said.

In a response to a letter from Provenzano, Hofmeister said a system of safety protocols that correspond with the state’s new color-coded COVID response system is in the works, but she would like to see all districts require masks for teachers and students.

Tags: 
oklahoma schools
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
Melissa Provenzano
John Waldron
oklahoma state department of education
Joy Hofmeister

Related Content

State Offering Grants to Oklahoma Schools Spending Initial CARES Act Funds in Priority Areas

By Jun 12, 2020
File photo

Oklahoma schools are eligible to apply for federal funds available to respond to the coronavirus.

Gov. Kevin Stitt Stitt and state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said Friday that $16 million is available, with grants ranging from $50,000 to $500,000 based on enrollment as of Oct. 1, 2019. The money is coming from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds controlled by Stitt and the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Oklahoma Schools Reopening Plan Recommends Wearing Masks

By Jun 4, 2020
Roland Leach / U.S. Air Force

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Department of Education released guidance Wednesday for how public schools could reopen in the fall that includes recommending the use of masks for staff and students to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The department’s Return to Learn Oklahoma framework for reopening schools lists several factors for individual districts to consider as they reopen.

New COVID-19 Infections Dip Slightly But Still Make for Oklahoma's 3rd-Highest Day on Record

By 13 hours ago
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Thursday 603 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 18,496.

It was the state's third-highest number of new cases, following its biggest increase so far on Tuesday and its second-biggest jump yesterday.

Tulsa County had 122 of the new cases, increasing its total to 4,693.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, a measure of the trend in new infections, hit another high Thursday at 565. Tulsa County's declined slightly, from 147 to 145.