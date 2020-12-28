Oklahoma Will Break from New CDC COVID Vaccination Priority Recommendations

With vaccinations in the phase two priority group potentially starting this week, Oklahoma will not adopt new COVID vaccine priority recommendations from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group.

Last week, the CDC recommended putting frontline essential workers and adults 75 or older next in line after medical personnel caring for COVID patients and nursing home residents and staff.

Those 65 or older and adults with health problems putting them at risk of death from the illness are in the CDC’s third priority group. Deputy State Health Commissioner Keith Reed said Oklahoma will keep most essential workers in phase three and vulnerable adults in phase two.

"We’ve been open as a state for many months now, and functionally, we are moving forward and we feel like the most important thing we can do right now is save lives. We value our aged population. We value those that are at highest risk of poor outcomes," Reed said.

Those supporting the state’s health care system at the front of the line within phase two.

"We want to expand to first responders, which helps support that system, and then our expanded health care workers out there across the state. Those will be the first groups. After that, we start getting into our 65 and older population," Reed said.

Oklahoma’s priority for first responders matches the CDC’s. Pre-K through 12th grade teachers are also in phase two, matching the CDC’s updated recommendations.

The state’s phase three includes many essential workers the CDC has moved up, like grocery store employees and daycare staff.