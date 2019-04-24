Oklahomans Rally in Support of Medicaid Expansion at State Capitol

Demonstrators at the Oklahoma capitol Wednesday had a clear message for lawmakers: expand Medicaid.

A couple hundred Oklahomans hit the capitol, pushing lawmakers to expand Medicaid. Thousands of Oklahomans make too much money to qualify for Medicaid, but too little to receive insurance marketplace subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

Rural hospitals are feeling the pinch because they treat a higher proportion of uninsured patients. Oklahoma Hospital Association President Patti Davis said when they close, everyone may see an impact.

"When a hospital closes, a person’s life hangs in the balance, waiting for an ambulance to take them longer distances for life-saving care. As rural access decreases, wait times for care in urban areas will increase," Davis said.

Democrats’ work to expand Medicaid this session has been rebuffed. House Minority Leader Emily Virgin told demonstrators legislators need a push.

"You came up here because you are ready for this state to stop talking about doing what is right and take action to do what is right," Virgin said.

The idea is starting to gain traction among Republican lawmakers, like Rep. Marcus McEntire.

"I represent Stephens and Jefferson counties in southern Oklahoma, and our hospitals are suffering due to uncompensated care. Some of that is due to the reimbursement rate in Medicaid. But I just want you to know that we’re working on something, and we’ve been working on something and we will continue to work until we get some results," McEntire said.

McEntire said Republicans are trying to drum up support for their plan before they release details. Meanwhile, a ballot measure to expand Medicaid has been filed.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said this week he does not favor full Medicaid expansion.