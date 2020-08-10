Oklahoma's 7-Day Average of New COVID Cases Holds Steady as State Nears 44,000 Total

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Monday 397 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 43,963.

Tulsa County had 97 of Monday's new cases. Its total rose to 10,562, second in the state to Oklahoma County's 10,665.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, ticked up slightly, going from 763 to 766. The average has held steady for the past three days.

Tulsa County's seven-day average fell from 202 to 201 and has also remained flat the past three days.

The state health department reported two deaths on Monday, both in Jackson County. One happened in the past 24 hours. One man was between 50 and 64 years old, and the other was 65 or older.

COVID-19 has officially killed 605 Oklahomans.

As of Friday evening, 594 Oklahomans were hospitalized for COVID-19, 33 more than the day before. Of those hospitalized Friday, 485 had positive coronavirus tests. Overall, 223 Oklahomans were in intensive care units, seven more than the day before.

The state reported 18% of its adult ICU beds were available as of Sunday.

Tulsa County reported 175 residents hospitalized as of Thursday. Tulsa County has had at least 163 residents hospitalized each day since July 21 and set a high of 176 on July 27, according to Tulsa Health Department data. Local hospitalization numbers change frequently based on new data.

Over the course of the pandemic, 3,625 Oklahomans have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

The state health department reported 326 additional patients as recovered on Monday, bringing the total to 36,378. Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. Symptoms have been reported to linger for several weeks for some individuals.

The state has 6,980 active cases of COVID-19, 69 more than on Sunday.

Tulsa County reported a total of 8,951 patients recovered as of Monday, an increase of 77 from the day before. The county has 1,504 active cases, 20 more than the day before.

The state's overall positive test rate remained at 7% as of Friday. Out of 7,672 tests reported Friday, 9.4% were positive.

The World Health Organization's benchmark indicating adequate testing is a 5% positive test rate.