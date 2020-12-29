Oklahoma's COVID Hospitalizations, Patients Requiring Intensive Care Both Reach New Highs

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 1,194 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 283,781.

Tulsa County had 165 of Tuesday's cases. Its total now stands at 47,164, second to Oklahoma County's 56,943.

Reporting has been low in recent days, possibly due to a sharp drop in testing over the holidays.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, is now 2,594. The record of 3,535 was set on Christmas Day. Oct. 5 was the last time the seven-day average was below 1,000.

Tulsa County's seven-day average of new cases dropped to 438.

The state reported 22 deaths. Three were in Tulsa County: one woman 65 or older and two men 65 or older. Eight deaths were reported in Oklahoma County, including a man between the ages of 18 and 35.

Since March 18, COVID-19 has officially killed 2,405 Oklahomans, 379 of them Tulsa County residents. The state has reported an average of 23.6 deaths the past seven days.

There were 1,927 Oklahomans with positive COVID tests hospitalized on Monday evening, a new record. There were 499 COVID-positive Oklahomans in intensive care units on Monday, also a record high.

As of Monday, the state reported 5% of its adult ICU beds and 13% of its medical surgery beds were available. Also as of Monday, seven of Oklahoma's eight hospital regions, including Tulsa and Oklahoma counties, are at tier three of a four-tier hospital surge plan, meaning 20% to 40% of patients have tested positive for COVID-19 for at least three consecutive days. The northwest region is in tier two.

The state health department reported 4,072 additional patients as recovered on Tuesday, bringing the total to 248,748. Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. Symptoms have been reported to linger for several weeks for some individuals.

The state has 32,628 active cases of COVID-19. The record is 36,544, set on Dec. 21.

Tulsa County reported 520 additional patients as recovered, bringing the total to 41,671. The county has 5,114 active cases. The record is 5,785, set on Monday.