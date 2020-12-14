Oklahoma's Electors Award 7 Electoral Votes To Trump, Pence

  • Gov. Kevin Stitt signs a certificate awarding Oklahoma's seven Electoral College votes to the Trump-Pence ticket on Dec. 14.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s seven presidential electors officially awarded the state’s electoral votes to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Monday during a meeting at the state Capitol.

The seven Republican electors, all GOP activists in Oklahoma, signed certificates awarding the votes to Trump, who won Oklahoma with more than 65% of the vote.

The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Pence will preside. Electors from all 50 states and the District of Columbia were meeting Monday.

During the meeting, Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt acknowledged Democrat Joe Biden won the national election, but some of Oklahoma’s electors weren’t ready to concede.

Longtime GOP activist Carolyn McLarty said there were “too many things in the works still, too many lawsuits” for her to acknowledge Biden’s victory.

“We can’t go on with elections being run the way they were this year,” McLarty said.

Steve Fair, an elector from Oklahoma’s 4th Congressional District, also declined to acknowledge Biden’s win.

“I think there’s evidence that certainly there were irregularities in some of the states,” Fair said.

The electors’ votes nationwide have drawn more attention than usual this year because Trump has refused to concede the election and continues to make unsupported allegations of fraud.

