Oklahoma's Flu Death Toll Reaches Six

In the past week in Oklahoma, two more people have died from flu and more than 40 have been hospitalized. We’re just now moving into peak flu season, and the Tulsa County Health Department’s Leanne Stephens says it’s not too late to get a shot. They’re offered at the Department’s clinics, pharmacies, through many employers, and at your doctor’s office.

So far this season in Oklahoma, six people have died and 213 have been hospitalized. Tulsa County leads with two deaths and 60 hospitalizations. All the fatalities have been in the population group age 50 and older.