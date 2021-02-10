Oklahoma's U.S. Senators Again Vote Against Proceeding With Trump's Second Impeachment Trial

By 11 minutes ago
  • Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) during a confirmation hearing for Neera Tanden, President Biden's nominee to head the Office of Management and Budget, on Feb. 9.
    Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) during a confirmation hearing for Neera Tanden, President Biden's nominee to head the Office of Management and Budget, on Feb. 9.
    Sen. James Lankford

Oklahoma Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe were among the 44 Senate Republicans who voted again Tuesday to declare former-President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial unconstitutional.

"You cannot vote to remove someone from office who is not even in office. This is nonsense and sets a terrible precedent for the future," Lankford wrote on Twitter.

"Last month, I stated that my plain reading of Article II, Section IV of the Constitution led me to believe that the Founders did not intend for us to impeach and try former federal office holders," Inhofe tweeted Tuesday. "I still believe that to be the case –which is why today I voted that the Senate does not have the jurisdiction to continue with these proceedings."

Trump was impeached last month, while still in office, for his role in inciting the deadly Jan. 6 insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol; the Senate trial was delayed until after he left office by then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who declined to allow the Senate to reconvene earlier.

Six Senate Republicans joined with all 50 Senate Democrats in voting that the impeachment trial is constitutional and should proceed.

On Jan. 6th, Lankford was in the middle of remarks on the floor of the Senate, explaining why he planned to object to the legitimate results of the 2020 election, when pro-Trump attackers breached the building and the body abruptly recessed. He withdrew his objection after the attack, which left at least five dead. Inhofe did not object to President Joe Biden's rightful win, saying to do so would have been a betrayal of a senator's oath of office.

Tags: 
James Lankford
Jim Inhofe
2020 Election
capitol riots
insurrection

Related Content

Inhofe, Lankford Slam Democrats For Approving Budget Resolution For COVID Relief Package

By Feb 5, 2021
Sen. Jim Inhofe

Oklahoma Republican Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford expressed displeasure early Friday morning after Vice President Kamala Harris cast a tie-breaking vote to pass a budget resolution that would allow passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 COVID relief package on a simple majority vote.

Lankford, Inhofe Vote Against Senate Impeachment Trial For Trump

By Jan 27, 2021
Sen. James Lankford

Oklahoma Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe, both Republican, voted Tuesday against proceeding with a Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Lankford and Inhofe were on the losing side of a 55-45 vote on a procedural point of order raised by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) to declare the trial of a former president unconstitutional.

Lankford Takes No Responsibility For Attack; Not Ruling Out Voting For Trump Impeachment

By Jan 13, 2021
C-SPAN

[Click here to hear and read the transcript of the full, unedited 21 minute interview with Public Radio Tulsa and Sen. Lankford.]

Capitol Attack Stirs Memories Of Oklahoma Bombing

By Jan 20, 2021
AP Photo / file

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The attack on the U.S. Capitol by an angry mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters shocked many Americans who thought such a violent assault by their fellow countrymen wasn’t possible.