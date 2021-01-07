One Arrested As Trump Supporters Gather At Oklahoma Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — One person was arrested Wednesday as close to 1,000 supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at the Oklahoma Capitol as a joint session of Congress convened in Washington to confirm the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden.

Protesters held “Trump 2020” flags and signs that read “Stop the Steal.” Nearly all of the protesters were not wearing masks, and a handful carried long guns, which is legal in Oklahoma.

One person was arrested at the Capitol on complaints of attempted arson and assault and battery after they attempted to light other people’s flags on fire, but additional information wasn’t immediately available, said Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sarah Stewart.

While Oklahoma’s protest was mostly peaceful, Trump supporters in Washington stormed the nation’s Capitol. Some rioters were seen fighting with officers both inside and outside the building.

The Oklahoma Legislature was not in session, and much of the crowd dispersed after a light rain began to fall.

Trump won Oklahoma with more than 65% of the vote in November.

Despite Trump’s repeated claims of voter fraud, election officials and his own former attorney general have said there were no problems on a scale that would change the outcome.