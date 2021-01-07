One Arrested As Trump Supporters Gather At Oklahoma Capitol

By 3 minutes ago
  • AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — One person was arrested Wednesday as close to 1,000 supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at the Oklahoma Capitol as a joint session of Congress convened in Washington to confirm the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden.

Protesters held “Trump 2020” flags and signs that read “Stop the Steal.” Nearly all of the protesters were not wearing masks, and a handful carried long guns, which is legal in Oklahoma.

One person was arrested at the Capitol on complaints of attempted arson and assault and battery after they attempted to light other people’s flags on fire, but additional information wasn’t immediately available, said Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sarah Stewart.

While Oklahoma’s protest was mostly peaceful, Trump supporters in Washington stormed the nation’s Capitol. Some rioters were seen fighting with officers both inside and outside the building.

The Oklahoma Legislature was not in session, and much of the crowd dispersed after a light rain began to fall.

Trump won Oklahoma with more than 65% of the vote in November.

Despite Trump’s repeated claims of voter fraud, election officials and his own former attorney general have said there were no problems on a scale that would change the outcome.

Tags: 
2020 Election

Related Content

Oklahoma Black Caucus Condemns Plans To Object To Electoral College Votes

By Jan 5, 2021
Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus

The state’s legislative Black caucus said on Tuesday they strongly oppose objections to the Electoral College vote planned by Republicans from Oklahoma and other states.

Sen. James Lankford and Rep. Markwayne Mullin have said they will do so. Rep. Kevin Hern is expected to as well. All base their objections on unproven claims of widespread fraud.

State Rep. Regina Goodwin (D-Tulsa) is the Oklahoma Black Caucus Chair. She said objectors have had two months to prove any claims of fraud.

Oklahoma Congressional Delegation Appears OK After Pro-Trump Extremists Storm US Capitol

By 10 hours ago

Oklahoma’s congressional delegation appeared to be OK late Wednesday after an invasion of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump extremists as the House and Senate debated a group of Republican lawmakers’ challenge to Electoral College votes.

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford was giving a speech to justify his objection to election results from Arizona when the mob forced its way into the building.