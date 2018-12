A 48-year-old man is dead after a pre-dawn traffic crash in West Tulsa. A passing Tulsa Police officer discovered the accident about 5:20 this morning.

The car was apparently traveling along 41stStreet when it went out of control and slammed into a tree. The impact, in the 2900 block West 41st ripped the car apart. The driver was trapped in the wreckage. The Tulsa Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to extricate the man.

Tulsa Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.