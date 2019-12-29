One-Year-Old Remains in Critical Condition After Tulsa Shooting, Person of Interest in Custody

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A person of interest is in custody in the shooting of an 18-month-old child who was struck by gunfire that was fired into an SUV, Tulsa police said.

The child was in critical condition after the shooting Thursday, authorities said. According to police, the child was sitting in a car seat in the vehicle outside of an apartment complex when someone fired multiple shots into the vehicle.

“There’s a whole lot of bullet holes in that car, so I don’t think that’s an accident,” Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said at the scene. “That being said, we’re still trying figure out why this happened.”

Police said Friday that a 27-year-old man considered a person of interest was in custody, but no arrests have been announced.