Oologah-Talala District Officials Appear Before State Board for 1st Report Since Reprimand

A Green Country district the State Board of Education says failed to protect students through recurring incidents of alleged sexual misconduct made on Thursday its first required report since being reprimanded and placed on accreditation with probation.

Oologah-Talala Public Schools has seen five allegations of sexual misconduct against staff in the past four years. In a scathing censure, the state board said the district has "displayed a shocking disregard for students’ voiced concerns, no doubt contributing to an environment that discourages students from coming forward for help."

Oologah-Talala Public Schools officials said they have hired a dedicated Title IX coordinator, will be training teachers and staff on sexual misconduct reporting requirements, and will distribute information to students.

"There will be no staff member who is unaware of existing and new policies that make it crystal clear that allegations of sexual harassment of students will be promptly investigated, parents notified and decisive action taken," Oologah-Talala School Board member Brian Wigginton said.

State Department of Education General Counsel Brad Clark said in October, district officials including Superintendent Max Tanner assured the state they understood their responsibilities after four reports of sexual misconduct by teachers.

"The individuals sat in front of this body and said that they had this under control, and Mr. Tanner not 10 days later was advised of a complaint of sexual exploitation or harassment and did not report that to this body," Clark said.

While not all of Oologah-Talala’s misconduct cases led to criminal prosecutions, the state suspended or revoked the teacher’s credentials each time.

Superintendent Max Tanner resigned from the district, but it is not effective until June 30, 2021.

Accreditation with probation is the lowest status a district can hold with schools remaining open.