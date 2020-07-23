Oologah-Talala District Officials Appear Before State Board for 1st Report Since Reprimand

By 32 minutes ago

A Green Country district the State Board of Education says failed to protect students through recurring incidents of alleged sexual misconduct made on Thursday its first required report since being reprimanded and placed on accreditation with probation.

Oologah-Talala Public Schools has seen five allegations of sexual misconduct against staff in the past four years. In a scathing censure, the state board said the district has "displayed a shocking disregard for students’ voiced concerns, no doubt contributing to an environment that discourages students from coming forward for help."

Oologah-Talala Public Schools officials said they have hired a dedicated Title IX coordinator, will be training teachers and staff on sexual misconduct reporting requirements, and will distribute information to students.

"There will be no staff member who is unaware of existing and new policies that make it crystal clear that allegations of sexual harassment of students will be promptly investigated, parents notified and decisive action taken," Oologah-Talala School Board member Brian Wigginton said.

State Department of Education General Counsel Brad Clark said in October, district officials including Superintendent Max Tanner assured the state they understood their responsibilities after four reports of sexual misconduct by teachers.

"The individuals sat in front of this body and said that they had this under control, and Mr. Tanner not 10 days later was advised of a complaint of sexual exploitation or harassment and did not report that to this body," Clark said.

While not all of Oologah-Talala’s misconduct cases led to criminal prosecutions, the state suspended or revoked the teacher’s credentials each time.

Superintendent Max Tanner resigned from the district, but it is not effective until June 30, 2021.

Accreditation with probation is the lowest status a district can hold with schools remaining open.

Tags: 
Oklahoma State Board of Education
Oologah-Talala Public Schools

Related Content

Ex-Teacher Arrested in North Dakota on Oklahoma Rape Charge

By Jul 25, 2019
KWGS News

A former special education teacher charged in the rape of a student in Oklahoma has been arrested in North Dakota.

Daniel Albert Cline Bodine, 43, was arrested Tuesday in Dickinson, North Dakota, the Tulsa World reported.

Prosecutors said Bodine, then an English language arts teacher in the Oologah High School's special education department, repeatedly had sex with one of his students between November 2018 and May 2019.

The girl's mother notified authorities after finding explicit messages on her daughter's phone, said Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton.

State Board of Education Signs off on COVID Protocols after Reducing Requirements to Recommendations

By 3 hours ago
Oklahoma Watch

Oklahoma schools will not be required by the state to institute any specific COVID safety protocols if the pandemic worsens after kids return to school.

On a 4–3 vote Thursday, the Oklahoma State Board of Education approved a motion to reduce any requirements in a proposed set of COVID safety protocols to recommendations.

Students Arrested in Rogers County for Planned School Attack

By KWGS News Nov 12, 2019
KWGS News

Two Oologah-Talala High School students are in deep trouble. They were arrested for planning an explosive attack on the school.

Officials say it does not appear the students wanted to harm any fellow students at the High School. However, it does appear they intended to cause damage inside the school.

The boys were arrested yesterday at their homes. Officials say they had tested their explosive compounds. 