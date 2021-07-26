In Op-Ed, Lucas Calls For 'War-Like Effort' To Increase Okla. COVID Vaccination Rate

By 6 hours ago
  • Facebook / Rep. Frank Lucas

Calling it the responsibility of Oklahomans to protect their communities from COVID-19, Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Okla.) on Monday urged those not yet vaccinated to do so now.

"From smallpox to polio to tetanus, vaccines, coupled with citizens undertaking the responsibility to defeat the viruses, have ended pandemics of the past and continue to keep our communities safe and healthy," Lucas wrote in an op-ed in Monday's Tulsa World titled "I'm vaccinated against COVID-19, and you should be, too... as soon as possible."

"We’ve come a long way since the height of the pandemic, but unfortunately, cases are dramatically increasing again in Oklahoma and across the country due to the COVID-19 delta variant and lack of vaccine participation," Lucas wrote. "We have a tool. We have a vaccine that can defeat this virus, and I appeal to every Oklahoman and American to join in our war-like effort to bring an end to this pandemic once and for all."

According to the CDC, Oklahoma has one of the lowest vaccine uptake rates in the nation, ranking 41st as of Friday by percentage of the state fully vaccinated.

Asked Friday if he had a plan to improve the state's bottom-ten status for vaccinations, Gov. Kevin Stitt did not offer one, saying only that getting vaccinated is a personal decision to be made between Oklahomans and their health care providers, and that he disputed the characterization of Oklahoma as a bottom-ten state for vaccinations despite its being ranked 41st.

Tags: 
Vaccines
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Stitt: No Plans To Declare COVID Emergency; Schools Can't Require Masks

By Jul 23, 2021
Chris Polansky / KWGS News

Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday that despite climbing COVID-19 numbers in Oklahoma amid spread of the more-transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus, he has no plans to declare a public health emergency, one of the necessary steps under a new state law that would allow schools to require students wear masks upon their return to the classroom next month.

"This is about personal responsibility, this is about freedoms," Stitt said, echoing the messaging he has leaned on throughout the pandemic.  

White House Sending $1.7M To Oklahoma Rural Health Clinics To Help Boost COVID Vaccination Rates

By Jul 22, 2021
Mike Simons / Tulsa World pool photo

Updated July 23, 2:20 p.m. with information about funding for Oklahoma.

As the Delta variant pushes a rise in COVID-19 cases, the White House is sending $100 million to rural health centers to help bring up low vaccination rates.

Oklahoma has 34 rural health clinics that will receive a total of nearly $1.7 million.

Calling It 'Tyranny', GOP State Lawmakers Seek Ban On Hospitals Requiring COVID Vaccines For Staff

By Jul 16, 2021
Facebook / Rep. Sean Roberts

A group of 20 Republican state legislators on Thursday issued a letter to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, asking for an executive order banning hospitals in the state from requiring their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"If we do not protect the individual’s right to choose what goes in their body, we no longer live in a free society," reads the letter from the group, led by Hominy Rep. Sean Roberts.