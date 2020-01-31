Oral Roberts University Student Returning from China Quarantined in "an Abundance of Caution"

An Oral Roberts University student is in quarantine after returning to the U.S. from China.

The student traveled to China during the university's Christmas break but was hundreds of miles from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The student is not exhibiting any symptoms of illness — we are simply trying to be as careful as possible given the health crisis the coronavirus presents," ORU Vice President of Advancement Laura Bishop said in a statement.

ORU officials said they consulted the Tulsa Health Department and contacted the student while she was still in China, and she agreed to a two-week quarantine when she returned to school.

In a statement, ORU said the student is in a quiet place with her own bathroom and laundry facility, and food is being brought to her. She is able to participate in her classes online.

"We are grateful for the student’s gracious cooperation with this requirement. Our prayers continue for all those affected in China and around the world by this unique health situation," Bishop said.

ORU has several students and faculty members with relatives in China.

More than 9,000 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in mainland China, and more than 200 people there have died. There are now more than 140 confirmed cases outside of China, including six in the U.S.

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Individual risk of contracting the infection is low unless a person spends significant time in close contact with someone who is infected.