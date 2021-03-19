ORU Upsets Ohio State In 1st Round Of NCAA Tournament

By 1 hour ago

Credit ORU men's basketball

Junior forward Kevin Obanor recorded a double-double Friday as the No. 15 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles knocked off the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in overtime, 75–72.

Obanor scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in ORU’s first NCAA tournament win since 1974. With ORU trailing 64–62 with 15 seconds left in the second half, Obanor hit two free throws to tie the game.

Ohio State junior guard Duane Washington Jr. missed the game-winning jumper with three seconds left in regulation.

In overtime, Obanor made two more key free throws with 13 seconds left to put ORU up by three. Ohio State’s Justin Ahrens and Washington missed back-to-back three-pointers in the last seven seconds.

ORU sophomore guard Max Abmus finished with 29 points and played all 45 minutes. Abmas said after the game he didn’t know whether Washington’s shot was going in as time expired.

"I knew that the guys weren't going to quit on the play, and that's a great basketball team that we just beat. At the end of the day, we knew they weren't going to quit, and we were able to come out with a victory," Abmas said.

Next up for ORU is the No. 7 Florida Gators on Sunday.

Oklahoma State is in action Friday evening against Liberty University. Oklahoma takes on Missouri Saturday night.

