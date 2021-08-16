OSDH: Boosters Available For Some In Oklahoma, No Prediction On Timing Of Approval For Others

People with weakened immune systems are now officially eligible for third COVID vaccine shots. The CDC approved the new guidance on Friday, and some places in Oklahoma started offering third shots on Saturday.

“Some pharmacies and such were offering up that third dose over the weekend,” said Oklahoma State Department of Health Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed.

Third shots are now approved only for the moderately to severely immunocompromised, like people getting active treatment for tumors or blood cancers. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gitanjali Pai said the CDC is still collecting information on approving third shots for others.

“I will mention the FDA and CDC are actively looking at data to check if they’re able to modify this guidance depending on when the immune response wanes in other age groups,” said Pai.

Studies are ongoing about the efficacy of the vaccine relative to when a person received it.

The White House is reportedly mulling over approving boosters for seniors as early as fall, but Reed said he hasn’t heard any dates yet.

“We are not aware of a date yet, just that the data continues to be reviewed.”

There are no requirements to show proof of a condition to get a third shot in Oklahoma.

“There is not gonna be a medical requirement for somebody to show proof of a condition that makes them eligible for the third dose. This is based off a self-attestation. So we will make sure that individuals are aware of the conditions that will make them eligible, and they will attest to the fact that they fall into that category,” said Reed.

The CDC has estimated at least 1 million people have gotten unauthorized third shots so far.

For more information, visit the Oklahoma State Department of Health website.