OSU School of Medicine at Cherokee Nation Holds Inaugural White Coat Ceremony

The first class of students at the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation received their white coats from faculty during a ceremony Friday.
Students marked their entries into medical school on Friday in a white coat ceremony at OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation.

OSU Center for Health Sciences President and OSU School of Osteopathic Medicine Dean Dr. Kayse Shrum told them while their families and friends couldn’t be present because of the coronavirus pandemic, there’s still plenty of cause for celebration.

"Every white coat ceremony is special, but yours is not only special, it’s historic. Today, you’re helping us make history. You are the inaugural class of the nation’s first tribally affiliated medical school," Shrum said.

Talks about building the a medical school in Tahlequah started about a decade ago as the tribe looked to ensure a supply of health care providers for its expanding W.W. Hastings Hospital under former Principal Chief Bill John Baker. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. delivered a video message to the 54 future doctors.

"We want you to understand what it means and what it’s like serving native populations and rural communities, because we will need you, our people will need you and rural Oklahoma will need you," Hoskin said.

In the inaugural class, 20% of students are Native American, and 40% are from rural areas.

Students will attend a mix of online and in-person classes with appropriate physical distancing as the pandemic continues.

Tags: 
OSU
Cherokee Nation

Related Content

Cherokee Nation, OSU Host Topping out Ceremony for Joint Medical School

By Nov 25, 2019
Cherokee Nation

Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma State University marked the topping out of their new Tahlequah medical school on Monday.

The final beam for the OSU School of Osteopathic Medicine at Cherokee Nation was hoisted into position, putting it on track for the first cohort of students to start in August. The future primary care doctors will be trained not only in a rural setting, but also in the largest Indian health care system in the country.

Cherokee Nation's W.W. Hastings Hospital Will House Second OSU Med School Starting in 2020

By Oct 31, 2018
Matt Trotter / KWGS

As the multimillion dollar expansion of its main hospital continues, Cherokee Nation is celebrating what officials call the capstone of their health initiatives.

OSU will open a second medical school in 2020, this one at the tribe’s W.W. Hastings Hospital campus. The OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at Cherokee Nation will take up 60,000 square feet within the 469,000 square foot facility.

Cherokee Nation Cultural Sites Delay Reopening Plans Due To Virus Trends

By Jul 10, 2020
Courtesy Cherokee Nation

The Cherokee Nation has announced the postponement of the reopening of its cultural sites, originally planned to begin this month, due to the current trends in the local coronavirus outbreak.

"In coordination with the tribe’s phased reopening plans and the recently announced delay of phase three, all tribal museums, welcome centers, retail operations and the Cherokee Heritage Center will begin to reopen in August," Cherokee Nation said in a statement.