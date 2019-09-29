OU and OSU Both Win... TU Takes the Weekend Off

While the University of Tulsa was idle on Saturday, the state’s other two NCAA colleges were on the field.

OU:

Oklahoma receivers CeeDee Lamb and Charleston Rambo had envisioned how Saturday's game against Texas Tech would go for them.

With help from Jalen Hurts, those thoughts became reality. Hurts passed for 415 yards and three touchdowns, Lamb had career highs of 185 yards receiving and three touchdowns, and No. 6 Oklahoma rolled past the Red Raiders 55-16.

Rambo entered the day with the team lead in receptions, yards and touchdowns, but Lamb got the best of their friendly competition on Saturday.

OSU:

Chuba Hubbard ran for 296 yards and a touchdown on just 25 carries, and Oklahoma State shut down No. 24 Kansas State's own vaunted rushing attack in a weather-delayed 26-13 victory Saturday night.

Hubbard hardly carried at all in the first quarter for the Cowboys (4-1, 1-1 Big 12), who built a 13-0 lead when the game was halted more than an hour in the second quarter due to lightning. But the breakout star finished with runs of 53, 84 and 44 yards in his dominant performance.

Spencer Sanders added 153 yards passing and a touchdown for Oklahoma State. Most of that went to Tylan Wallace, who hauled in eight passes for 145 yards.