Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray has won the Heisman Trophy, beating out Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and setting up College Football Playoff matchup of Heisman winner and runner-up. The fourth-ranked Sooners play the top-ranked Crimson Tide in the Orange Bowl semifinal Dec. 29 in the seventh bowl matchup of Heisman winner and runner-up, and first since second-place finisher Vince Young and Texas beat Reggie Bush and Southern California in the 2006 Rose Bowl.