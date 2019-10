Grief counselors are being brought in at the Owasso schools to help students deal with the sudden loss of a classmate. A 17-year-old was killed when he pulled his Honda Accord in front of an oncoming Freightliner.

The Highway Patrol says the teen was pinned in the wreckage for 90-minutes after apparently running a stop sign. The Limestone Fire Department used its Jaws of Life to free the teen. The crash happened at daybreak on 116th Street North, east of Highway 169.