Ozone Alert Season Kicks-Off in Tulsa

Hot, dry, windless days can send ozone levels soaring. It’s the time of year when Tulsans can expect Ozone Alerts on days when the area can get close to exceeding pollution standards. INCOG Air Quality Program Manager Nancy Graham encourages you to sign up for Ozone Alert notifications. Tulsa had a handful of ozone exceedances last summer, but not enough to land us on the ‘Dirty Air’ list.

Vehicle emissions are one of the largest sources of air pollution, so you’re urged to avoid unnecessary trips, take the bus or ride share, and delay filling your gas tank.

The Ozone Alert season in Tulsa officially kicked off today.