Panel, Not Sheriff, to Run OKC Jail

A panel of government officials and community leaders has voted to establish a nine-member trust to manage the operation and finances of the aging Oklahoma County Jail.

The Oklahoman reports that county's Criminal Justice Advisory Council endorsed the move Thursday. Under the trust model, a private contractor would operate the jail and hire a new manager. Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office currently oversees the 13-story jail.

The Board of County Commissioners, which controls the jail's budget, is expected to consider next week whether to approve the takeover.

County commissioner Kevin Calvey has repeatedly accused Sheriff P.D. Taylor of mismanagement at the jail. Taylor denies the accusations.

In March, a judge ordered a mandatory check of inmates after one detainee was lost in the system for nearly eight months.