Pardon and Parole Board Member Says Staff Issue with Former Director Was Racial and Sexist Language

By 47 minutes ago

Turbulent times continue at the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

Former Executive Director Steven Bickley resigned, effective Friday, following a dispute with board member and retired judge Allen McCall over the board’s ability to consider commutation requests from death row inmates. McCall threatened Bickley with a grand jury investigation, and he followed that up by telling the board last month he knew of issues agency staff had with Bickley.

McCall publicly specified Monday those were instances of derogatory language directed at staff.

"For statements to be made of racial and sexist — demeaning to our female employees — that’s absolutely, 100% unacceptable, and I will not stand for it, now or ever," McCall said.

McCall also speculated the problem was more widespread than staff reports indicated.

"We got six or seven letters — and I think there’s probably eight or 10 more people out there that were afraid to send them in — but this guy had some serious issues over the last eight or 10 months. Now, everything he did wasn’t bad. He did some good things. I agree with that," McCall said.

In an emailed statement, Bickley said, "Oklahoma will continue to struggle with inefficient, bloated bureaucracy when unsubstantiated slander is the tactic used to avoid discussing differing perspectives on life-altering policies."

The board did not discuss the allegations further on Monday, saying it would be inappropriate before a full investigation. Members Kelly Doyle and Larry Morris did bring up the need for an anonymous channel for employees to report problems.

"I think that we need to set something like that up and then create a culture where people feel like they can speak out," Doyle said.

"Part of the problem is that we have no contact as a board we have no contact with our staff. And I don’t know if we need to schedule quarterly meetings with the staff," Morris said.

The allegations came up as the board considered a resolution to thank Bickley for his service. McCall and Morris opposed it as presented, and it was rejected.

Tags: 
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board

Related Content

Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board Executive Director Resigns Following Threat by Member

By Jul 31, 2020

The head of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board resigned this week after being threatened last month by a board member with a grand jury investigation of unspecified criminal activity.

Pardon and parole Executive Director Steven Bickley had asked the board earlier this month to approve an extended leave after board member and retired judge Allen McCall sent him an email accusing him of trying to force an anti-death penalty view on the board. That happened after an exchange about whether the board could consider commutation requests from death-row inmates.

Parole Board Declines Director's Request for Leave to Ease Friction with Member

By Jul 13, 2020
Serge Melki

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Monday voted against letting its executive director take leave in a bid to help settle tensions between him and a board member who threatened him with a grand jury investigation.

The vote was 2–2, but the absence of Chair Robert Gilliland went down as a third vote against Executive Director Steven Bickley’s request for a roughly six-week leave.

Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board Denies DA's Request to Disqualify Two Members

By Jun 8, 2020

Updated June 9, 11:45 a.m. to include a statement from District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas. 

In response to a request from the district attorney for Logan and Payne Counties, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board said Monday it has no authority to disqualify members from hearing cases over potential conflicts of interest.

Executive Director Steven Bickley said DA Laura Austin Thomas made a blanket request based on Adam Luck and Kelly Doyle’s previous work with organizations that help inmates transition to life outside of prison.