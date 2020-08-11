Pardon and Parole Board Paring Down Plan to Hear More Than 400 Cases a Month for Now

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board is set to ease up on its recent approach to commutations, at least temporarily.

With more than 2,700 pending applications, the agency had scheduled monthly dockets with 425 cases through March 2021, but board members would like to see dockets in the 150-case range for a couple of months after potential issues came to light.

Concerns include district attorney notifications not being made, misconduct reports not coming over from the Department of Corrections and information like past convictions missing from files.

"I just think there’s a lot of problems with the way we’ve been doing our commutation docket, just driving up the numbers and we’ve sacrificed accuracy. I’d like to see some slowdown of that until we get our process brought back up to where it’s accurate," said board member Allen McCall.

Board member Adam Luck, serving as chair during the medical absence of Robert Gilliland, proposed trimming dockets down for a month or two until they could see how things were going.

The agency’s 11 field investigators have done more than 1,900 reviews since January. Parole Board Field Investigator Leroy Long said those reviews have only become harder during the COVID-19 pandemic, as prisons have limited their access to one day a week or locked down entirely in some instances.

Long said that’s led to a lot of things being done by phone or by sending parole questionnaires to be filled out and returned.

"That’s where some of the communication problems of getting paperwork back is, is because due to COVID and getting everything back to us," Long said.

The Pardon and Parole Board is looking to hire more investigators.

Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board
Oklahoma Prisons

Related Content

Pardon and Parole Board Member Says Staff Issue with Former Director Was Racial and Sexist Language

By Aug 10, 2020

Turbulent times continue at the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

Former Executive Director Steven Bickley resigned, effective Friday, following a dispute with board member and retired judge Allen McCall over the board’s ability to consider commutation requests from death row inmates. McCall threatened Bickley with a grand jury investigation, and he followed that up by telling the board last month he knew of issues agency staff had with Bickley.

McCall publicly specified Monday those were instances of derogatory language directed at staff.

Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board Executive Director Resigns Following Threat by Member

By Jul 31, 2020

The head of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board resigned this week after being threatened last month by a board member with a grand jury investigation of unspecified criminal activity.

Pardon and parole Executive Director Steven Bickley had asked the board earlier this month to approve an extended leave after board member and retired judge Allen McCall sent him an email accusing him of trying to force an anti-death penalty view on the board. That happened after an exchange about whether the board could consider commutation requests from death-row inmates.

Board Begins Crafting Rules to Handle Death Penalty Commutation Applications

By Jul 13, 2020

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board is getting to work on rules for how it will handle commutation applications from inmates sentenced to die.

An attorney general opinion last month confirmed the interpretation of the board’s general counsel that it may consider their requests. Parole board member Kelly Doyle said Monday she’d like to hear from the inmates themselves in the first step of the process, in which the board generally gets a packet on their case.