"Patient Care: Death and Life in the Emergency Room" (Encore Presentation)

  • Aired on Monday, May 20th.
(Note: This interview originally aired last year.) What's it like to be an "ER doc" in America today? And how has that job changed in recent decades? Paul Seward is our guest. Now retired, he was a physician for nearly fifty years, and he spent most of those years working in emergency rooms. His memoir is titled "Patient Care: Death and Life in the Emergency Room." As was noted of this volume by Booklist: "Seward's engrossing and approachable memoir plunges readers into the unpredictable life of an emergency-room physician.... His humble recollections are sad yet joyful, moving yet lighthearted. Seward's memoir is...packed with stories that will capture readers' attention. In the increasingly popular medical-memoir genre, this one stands out."

