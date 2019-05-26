People Along Levee Told to Prepare to Leave

The Army Corps of Engineers continues to release 250,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) from Keystone Dam and says they expect to continue the release through Wednesday morning.

Levee A and B Update

Currently, the levees are working as they should and there have been no levee breaches at this time. With the volume of water being discharged through the levee system, seepage around the levees are normal, but first responders are monitoring the levees around the clock in the event of a potential levee compromise. The TAEMA Emergency Operations Center will remain on 24-hour operations.

Evacuation and contingency plans should be in place for residents that live near Levee A, south of the Keystone Expressway/Hwy412, east of River City Park Rd. and west of 65th W. Ave. For residents that live near Levee B, between 65th W. Ave. to Newblock Park and south of Keystone Expressway/Hwy412.

Residents should begin to prepare for a possible voluntary evacuation and remain vigilant to this evolving situation. If a breach occurs, a message will be broadcast over the emergency alert system. It is highly recommended that all residents who live near Levees A and B pay attention to local officials and news coverage, listen to weather radios, be observant of local weather apps, and seek higher ground if necessary as a levee comprise would inundate the areas quickly.

Levee maps can be found at: www.cityoftulsa.org/rivermaps