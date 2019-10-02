Performance Oklahoma: Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble

Intimate Portraits in Chamber Music Part I

Performance Oklahoma is back with an exciting new season of Oklahoma concerts, the program now marking its tenth anniversary year! This week we’ll hear the first of three programs drawn from the Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble’s eighth annual four part festival held this past June and titled: Intimate Portraits in Chamber Music, the Festival offering performances of duos, trios and quartets; small ensemble pieces showcasing the more intimate side of collaborative performance, the camaraderie and the communication, revealing a more private and personal side of the composer. The Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble in "Intimate Portraits Part 1" features the Quartet for Oboe and Strings by Mozart, Beethoven's Cello Sonata No. 3, the Concerto a Tre by Ingolf Dahl and the Sonata for Violin and Piano by Richard Strauss on this week's edition of Performance Oklahoma!

This show airs Saturday, October 5th, 8pm, on Classical 88.7 HD-1.