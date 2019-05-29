Performance Oklahoma: The Canadian Brass

Armstrong Auditorium

The Canadian Brass

With their “unbeatable blend of virtuosity, spontaneity, and humor,” the Canadian Brass possess a uniquely engaging stage presence and rapport with audiences. Renowned for musical excellence, genre-bending versatility, and joyous performances for almost 50 years, the quintet has truly earned the distinction of “the world’s most famous brass group.” Returning for their fifth appearance on the Armstrong International Cultural Performing Arts Series, the Canadian Brass were presented at Armstrong Auditorium on Tuesday April 2nd, offering an eclectic program emblematic of their style and personality and offering a range of music from across many centuries and genres. The art of the brass quintet with the Canadian Brass this week on Performance Oklahoma!

This program airs Saturday, June 1st, 8pm on Classical 88.7 HD-1.