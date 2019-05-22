Performance Oklahoma: Canterbury Voices 50th Anniversary Concert

50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Carmina Burana

Canterbury Voices celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2019 and as part of the celebration, the ensemble presented Carmina Burana, a work offering a spectacular blend of memorable melodies, powerful orchestration, and diverse musical styles. Based on 13th century manuscripts and set to music by Carl Orff, the Canterbury Youth Voices Central Chorale, soprano Nicole Van Every, tenor Rodney Westbrook, baritone André Chiang and the OKC Philharmonic joined Canterbury's flagship adult chorus for the performance conducted by the Society's artistic director Randi von Ellefson, who offers special commentary for the broadcast program.

This program airs Saturday, May 25th, 8pm on Classical 88.7 HD-1.