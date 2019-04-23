Performance Oklahoma: Chamber Music in Oklahoma

Skride Piano Quartet

A new classical supergroup comprised of four leading European soloists, the Skride Piano Quartet features four like-minded musicians who have individually achieved success at the highest levels. Sisters, soloists and regular duo partners, Baiba and Lauma Skride sought out two of their favourite chamber music colleagues in Lise Berthaud and Harriet Krijgh to create the ensemble which made its first North American tour this season and represented by MKI Artists. Appearing as guests of Chamber Music in Oklahoma in the society’s fourth concert of the season presented on Sunday, March 17th, the quartet offered highlights of the standard piano quartet repertory with works by Gustav Mahler, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Johannes Brahms.

This program airs Saturday, April 27th, 8pm on Classical 88.7 HD-1.