Performance Oklahoma: Christmas Vespers

Christmas Vespers "To God, the Glory"

Celebrating its 41st season, a Christmas Vespers is presented each year by Oklahoma City University’s Bass School of Music. Over 250 University singers and instrumentalists gather to offer the service designed to acknowledge the Advent season. A collage of music, much of it from the great choral composers of this century and centuries past also includes songs and carols from many traditions; each of these works prefaced by a reading of scripture or poetry. Offered in two services at First Presbyterian Church in Oklahoma City, the first given on Friday, December 6th at 7:30pm and the second presented on Saturday, December 7th at 4pm, both performances featuring four University choirs, organist Melissa Plamann, guest narrator Reverend Dr. B Craig Stinson , the OCU Vespers Orchestra, student organists, the OCU Early Music Ensemble, the OCU Flute Choir and conductors Randi von Ellefson, Tony Gonzalez and Jeffrey Grogan, each service concluding in candlelight.

Performance Oklahoma is heard each Wednesday evening at 8pm and Saturday morning at 8am on Classical KUCO and Saturday evening at 8pm on Classical KWTU.