Performance Oklahoma: OKC Philharmonic

Classics 1 Oklahoma Stories

Performance Oklahoma is back with an exciting new season of Oklahoma concerts, the program now marking its tenth anniversary year! This week we’ll hear the OKC Philharmonic with Alexander Mickelthwate in the season opener gala concert. The program, titled "Oklahoma Stories" features two works acknowledging Oklahoma’s vibrant Native American culture and community; a piece commissioned by Maestro Mickelthwate showcasing Comanche flutist Timothy Nevaquaya, Kiowa singer and dancer John Hamilton, and the Native Praise Choir, the newly discovered tone poem "An American Indian Serenade" by Oklahoma Cherokee composer Jack Kilpatrick. Also on the Classics 1 program, one of the great trumpet concertos of the 20th century by Armenian composer Alexander Arutiunian with guest trumpeter Matilda Lloyd and from the classic Austro-German symphonic tradition, the masterpiece Fifth Symphony of Ludwig van Beethoven. Special guest Alexander Mickelthwate offers fascinating commentary throughout the broadcast!

This program airs Saturday, October 12th, 8pm on KWTU Classical 88.7 HD-1.