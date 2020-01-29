Performance Oklahoma: Pacifica Quartet

The Pacifica Quartet

Recognized for its virtuosity, exuberant performance style, and often-daring repertory choices, over the past twenty-five years the Pacifica Quartet has achieved international recognition as one of the finest chamber ensembles performing today. Named the quartet-in-residence at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music in March 2012, the Pacifica was previously the quartet-in-residence at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and has received a Grammy Award for Best Chamber Music Performance. In 2017, the Pacifica Quartet was appointed to lead the Center for Advanced Quartet Studies at the Aspen Music Festival and School. Appearing as the guest ensemble in the final concert this season presented by Chamber Music in Oklahoma, the Quartet performed the Quartet in B-flat Major, Op 18, No. 6 by Ludwig van Beethoven, the Quartet No. 3 in F Major, Op 73 by Dmitri Shostakovich and Felix Mendelssohn's Quartet in D Major, Op 44, No. 1 in a program presented on Sunday, April 7th at Christ the King Catholic Church in Oklahoma City.

