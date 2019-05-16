Performance Oklahoma: Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Musical Arts Series

Since making her New York recital debut on the Young Concert Artists Series, the American pianist Diane Walsh has toured the globe, with performances in forty-six of the fifty states and in twenty-one other countries. Recent reviews have praised her “soulful outpouring,” “intelligent virtuosity” and “exquisite care and loving touch.” An esteemed artist with the unusual distinction of appearing on Broadway with Jane Fonda in a long-running and award-winning play about Beethoven, Diane Walsh appeared as the guest artist on Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s Musical Arts Series at the University’s Fine Arts Recital Hall on Tuesday, April 9th, presented by the Ruth Steger Piano Institute and the Clark & Wanda Bass Foundation Lectureship, and offered a program of works by Bach, Brahms, and Chopin, as well as pieces by American composer William Bolcom and works by two New Zealand composers; Douglas Lilburn and John Psathas.

This program airs Saturday evening, May 18th, at 8pm, on Classical 88.7-HD-1.