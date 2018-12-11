Performance Oklahoma: The Ying Quartet with Jon Manasse

The Ying Quartet with Jon Manasse

The Ying Quartet occupies a position of unique prominence in the classical music world, combining brilliantly communicative performances with a fearlessly imaginative view of chamber music in today's world. On Sunday, November 11th, the celebrated ensemble was presented in the second concert this season by Chamber Music in Oklahoma who mark 59th years of performances. The program, given at Christ the King Catholic Church in Oklahoma City opened with the String Quartet in A Major, Op 20, No. 6 by Franz Joseph Haydn, followed by a work titled "The Conference of the Birds" inspired by the 12th century Persian literature masterpiece of the same name and written for the Quartet in 2017 by American composer Christopher Theofanidis. And to conclude, one of the most beautiful works in the chamber music repertoire, the Quintet for Clarinet and Strings in b minor Op 115 by Johannes Brahms, acclaimed clarinetist and colleague Jon Manasse joining the Quartet for the performance.

This program airs Saturday, December 15th, 8pm on Classical 88.7 HD-1.