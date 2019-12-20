Police Investigating Past Student for Social Media Threat Against Wagoner High School

Updated 11:40 a.m.

Police have talked to a person named in a social media threat that led Wagoner Public Schools to close Friday.

A former student whose name has not been released made the threat, which referred to planning a shooting at Wagoner High School.

Wagoner police searched the individual's home and did not find any weapons. He has not been arrested.

Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley said the person also made a threat against the high school in the past when he was a student.

Technology Director John Aldridge posted on the district website shortly after 6:30 a.m. that due to the severity of the threat, administrators decided to close all schools.

According to tweets from Sequoyah and Mannford school accounts, a wrestling tournament scheduled for today and tomorrow at Wagoner High was also canceled.