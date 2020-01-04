Police Officer Strikes, Kills Pedestrian on I-40

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man crossing the interstate in Oklahoma City after his vehicle ran out of gas was struck and killed by a police officer, police said Friday.

The unidentified man was returning to his vehicle about 9:20 p.m. Thursday after getting gasoline when he was hit by the officer and a second vehicle, Oklahoma City police said in a statement. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on Interstate 40.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injures were reported.

Police identified the officer as Sgt. John Ricketts, a 24-year veteran of the force.