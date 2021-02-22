Police: Tulsa Man Falls Through Ice, Dies In Missouri

FORSYTH, Mo. (AP) — An Oklahoma man has died after he and another man fell through the ice on Swan Creek in southwestern Missouri this weekend, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. 

The incident happened late Saturday night when Leo Satepauhoodle, 33, and Demarco McCoy, 30, both of Tulsa, Oklahoma, walked out onto the ice on Swan Creek in Forsyth, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Sgt. Mike McClure with the patrol said the men had earlier poured food coloring onto the ice and were looking at their work when something caught their attention, and they ventured far out onto the ice to try to get photos. When they reached thin ice far from the shoreline, both fell through, McClure said.

Rescue crews pulled the pair out of the water and rushed them to hospitals. Satepauhoodle died early Sunday morning at a Branson hospital, the patrol said. McCoy was listed in serious condition at a Springfield hospital.

