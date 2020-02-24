Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"Politics Is for Power: How to Move Beyond Political Hobbyism, Take Action, and Make Real Change"

By 2 minutes ago
  • Aired on Friday, February 21st.
    Aired on Friday, February 21st.

Our guest is Eitan Hersh, an associate professor of political science at Tufts University. His new book, which he tells us about, is focused on how any American citizen can -- in these pivotal, ever-so-political times -- "make real change" is her or her own community. As was noted by a critic at BookPage: "Reform-minded readers who want to do more than cast a vote will find essential information in [this work].... Hersh brings unique expertise to this important book.... A fascinating mix of history, statistics, social science, storytelling, and personal insight. Making the shift from political bystander to change-maker is easier than you think, and Hersh's book can help you do it."

Tags: 
American Politics
Conservative Politics
Liberal Politics
Voting Issues
Democrats
Republicans
Political Science
Political Campaigns
Civil Liberties
Social Change
Social Justice
Nonfiction
American History

Related Content

League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa Now Seeking Nominations for Its Madam President Event

By Feb 19, 2020

With the 2020 presidential race now well underway, the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa is seeking out women in northeastern Oklahoma who could be president. The League will honor 10 such women from our community -- all of them dedicated to leadership and community service, with nominations presently being taken -- at its upcoming Madam President event (happening on May 5; more info at this link).

"Beyond Contempt: How Liberals Can Communicate Across the Great Divide"

By Feb 18, 2020

Our guest on StudioTulsa, Erica Etelson, is a writer, community activist, and certified Powerful Non-Defensive Communication facilitator. A former human rights attorney, she is also the author of a new book, "Beyond Contempt: How Liberals Can Communicate Across the Great Divide." This book aims to show left-leaning U.S. citizens of all sorts how to communicate respectfully, passionately, and effectively across the current political divide without understating or downplaying one's beliefs and ideas.

"Land of the Fee: Hidden Costs and the Decline of the American Middle Class"

By Jan 8, 2020

Our guest is Devin Fergus, the Strickland Distinguished Professor of History, Black Studies, and Public Affairs at the University of Missouri. He's written on politics, policy, and inequality in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The American Prospect, The Guardian, and so forth. He joins us to discuss his latest book, which is just out in paperback: "Land of the Fee: Hidden Costs and the Decline of the American Middle Class." This book exposes the effects that fees have on wealth redistribution, from the poor and the middle class up to wealthy corporations.

"The Tyranny of Virtue: Identity, the Academy, and the Hunt for Political Heresies"

By Dec 16, 2019

Our guest is Robert Boyers, a professor of English at Skidmore College and the director of the New York State Summer Writers Institute. He joins us to talk about his new book, "The Tyranny of Virtue: Identity, the Academy, and the Hunt for Political Heresies." As was noted of this work by Kirkus: "A rousing call for speech on college campuses that is truly free, addressing uncomfortable issues while allowing room for dissent....

Is Early Voting A 'Quiet Revolution?'

By editor Oct 24, 2012

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

"Which Millionaire Are You Voting For?"

By Oct 29, 2012

On this edition of ST, we welcome Dr. Nicholas Carnes, an Assistant Professor of Public Policy at the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University. He's a 2006 graduate of The University of Tulsa; in 2011, he received a doctorate in Politics and Social Policy at Princeton University. Last week, Dr. Carnes presented two lectures as part of TU's Distinguished Alumni Lectureship in Law and Politics. The talks he delivered were entitled "What's the Matter with Law School?