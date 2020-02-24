"Politics Is for Power: How to Move Beyond Political Hobbyism, Take Action, and Make Real Change"

Our guest is Eitan Hersh, an associate professor of political science at Tufts University. His new book, which he tells us about, is focused on how any American citizen can -- in these pivotal, ever-so-political times -- "make real change" is her or her own community. As was noted by a critic at BookPage: "Reform-minded readers who want to do more than cast a vote will find essential information in [this work].... Hersh brings unique expertise to this important book.... A fascinating mix of history, statistics, social science, storytelling, and personal insight. Making the shift from political bystander to change-maker is easier than you think, and Hersh's book can help you do it."