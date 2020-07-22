Preschool Teacher Accused Of Distributing Child Pornography Released On Bond From Tulsa County Jail

  Tulsa's Congregation B'nai Emunah, which has fired a preschool teacher arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography, and taking photos up the dress of a female colleague.
    Congregation B'nai Emunah

A Tulsa preschool teacher has posted bond and been released from the Tulsa County Jail following an arrest for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

Andrew Perrine, 30, is also accused of committing "peeping Tom" crimes by taking surreptitious photos up the dresses and shorts of female coworkers at the Congregation B'nai Emunah preschool.

In a statement Friday, the synagogue said Perrine has been fired and has been banned from the premises, and that he is not believed to have photographed or abused any children at the preschool.

"According to [Tulsa police] officers, the cache of discovered images will likely bring legal consequences, but it did not include pictures or videos of young children," the statement reads. "To the best of their knowledge, no children who were, or are, students in our school are in this cache. We are thankful for this news, but concerned nonetheless. This is an ongoing investigation and several digital devices are now being examined."

"All of us at the Synagogue share our sorrow and regret that such news inevitably brings concern to everyone in our communit," the statement concludes.

