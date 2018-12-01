President George H.W. Bush's Choice Of Bold, Whimsical Socks Made Him A Style Icon

George H.W. Bush was known for many things, including his legacy as former U.S. president, World War II aviator, congressman, ambassador, CIA director — and as a fashion icon through his whimsical choice of socks.

In a 2014 fundraising email from the Republican National Committee, Bush wrote, "I'm a self-proclaimed sock man. The louder, the brighter, the crazier the pattern - the better."

"When Chairman Reince Priebus asked me to write to you on behalf of the Republican National Committee (RNC), I told him I'd be happy to do it. But on one condition: my letter to you had to involve socks," Bush continued.

The RNC told donors they would receive a colorful pair of socks, with a symbol of an elephant, in exchange for a contribution of $35 or more.

Last spring, Bush wore book-themed socks to the funeral of his wife Barbara Bush, to commemorate her commitment to family literacy programs.

