The Prism Project: Assessijng the Needs of Tulsa's LGBTQ+ Community

Tulsa LGBTQ community celebrated three milestones on Saturday. It was not only the 35th Anniversary of the Pride Festival, it was also the largest group of participants to date. The actual Pride Parade turned 20-years old this year.

A far cry from 20 years ago, when the streets of downtown were lined with protesters, organizers say there was only one protester this year.

Several hundred people took part in the parade and after party downtown.