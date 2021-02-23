Program Giving Remote Workers $10,000 To Move To Tulsa Now Offering Grant Upfront For Home Purchase

An audio version of this story

A program offering remote workers $10,000 to move to Tulsa is trying something new.

New Tulsa Remote participants can ask for the full cash grant upfront to put toward buying a house.

"We want individuals who are going to come to Tulsa, who are going to fall in love with this great city that we all love, and who are going to want to be here and remain a meaningful part of the community. And we found that many, many people who were coming into the program were absolutely loving Tulsa, were loving the community and wanted to make that commitment," said Tulsa Remote Community Manager Grant Bumgarner.

The change builds on other help the organization offers remote workers interested in making Tulsa their long-term home.

"Whether it’s our neighborhood guides or our in-person and/or virtual visits for folks to get a feel for what part of town might be perfect for them, and then, of course, we do also if some individuals want to come and maybe check out town a little bit before fully committing to a house we do have some short-term residence options as well to accommodate them," Bumgarner said.

Participants can still receive their $10,000 grant in installments during their first year if they prefer. To be eligible for the program, applicants must be 18 or older, permanent residents of the U.S., have full-time remote work or be self-employed, and currently live outside of Oklahoma.

Note: Tulsa Remote is funded by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, a financial supporter of KWGS.