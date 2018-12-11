Program Will Fund More Murals on Kendall Whittier District Walls

More public art will soon adorn businesses in the Kendall Whittier District.

Kendall Whittier Main Street and the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation are teaming up to pay for five murals throughout the neighborhood. They’re taking applications for Kendall Whittier Walls from interested artists now to start painting in the spring.

"From the submissions, we will pick a prequalified pool of artists, and they will be able to submit proposals on five different commissioned walls," said Kendall Whittier Main Street Executive Director Ed Sharrer.

The murals will join one of a scissortail flycatcher on Ziegler Art painted by Kansas City artist Donald "Scribe" Ross last year.

"It’s been tremendous for us. We’ve had numerous, numerous selfies taken in front of that mural. It’s really sort of a gateway into the community from the west, and it’s a tremendous point of pride," Sharrer said. "I think that may have even been some of the motivation to make this happen on a bigger scale."

Sharrer expects the murals to have a noticeable impact on the community.

"Where art happens and where there is public art, it has a tremendous psychological effect on the district itself. People take a lot more pride in it, there is life and activity, it really signals that this is a place people should visit and would want to visit," Sharrer said.