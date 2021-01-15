Related Program: 
"Project Hope, Unity, and Compassion" at Living Arts of Tulsa

On this edition of ST, we chat with artist and Living Arts of Tulsa board member Tina Henley, who is the curator for an interesting group show now on view at Living Arts called "Project Hope, Unity, and Compassion." On view through the 22nd, it is a collection of large-scale artworks which were created on plywood last summer by various artists, and which were then used to cover store-fronts, windows, and buildings in advance of the Trump rally at the BOK Center. As Henley, who's also a Black Moon Collective member artist, notes of this show at the Living Arts website: "[This exhibition] showcases a range of artistic expression from artists at a very crucial and tense time in Tulsa's recent history. With downtown Tulsa businesses boarded up in preparation for the Trump rally taking place during a pandemic, and the unknown in anticipation of large groups gathering and/or rioting, plywood boards became canvases for messages of encouragement and to inspire a higher consciousness in what the city should truly stand for. To come together. Not in a cliché way, but a reckoning in Tulsa as a city on a global stage and the posture towards its citizens." Also on today's program, our commentator Connie Cronley on "Why I Wear a Mask."

Living Arts of Tulsa
Tulsa's Local Arts Scene
Downtown Tulsa
Graffiti and Street Art
American Art
Art
Protest Movements
Protests
Greenwood District
Juneteenth
President Trump
Connie Cronley
Tulsa Artists
Oklahoma Artists

