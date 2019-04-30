Project to Repair Five Broken Arrow Expressway Bridges Begins Wednesday

It’ll be double trouble on the Broken Arrow Expressway for awhile.

Five bridges will be replaced over the course of a $14 million project, and work could take until late 2020.

"They’re all structurally deficient. All have had emergency repairs and a lot of extra maintenance lately. So, we have to get in, replace bridge decks, work on the substructures in order to keep the bridges in good shape in this corridor," said Oklahoma Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kenna Mitchell.

One eastbound lane of the Broken Arrow Expressway will close at 9 a.m. Wednesday from the Inner Dispersal Loop to 21st Street. Work to resurface and fix bridges on the IDL will continue at the same time.

"Now, this project is going to work on five bridges in this corridor, both in the east and westbound directions, but for the start of the project, it’s just going to be the eastbound direction that’s impacted," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said drivers will need to keep up on lane closures and drive friendly.

"There are some things being done to help keep traffic moving, but the big thing is going to be when lanes are narrowed, drivers have to merge, they have to get over, and that will keep everyone flowing in the corridor," Mitchell said.

Contractors will try to maintain downtown access via the Seventh Street exit from northbound U.S. 75 and Broken Arrow Expressway access via Cincinnati Avenue, but lane closures will change frequently.

Southbound U.S. 75 on the east leg of the IDL is now partially open, including the southbound on-ramp from Eighth Street. Southbound traffic will only be able to access the eastbound Broken Arrow Expressway for now.

Drivers can sign up for traffic alerts and advisories at the ODOT website.