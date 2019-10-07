Proposed New Superfund Site in Oklahoma

On Tuesday, October 8th, The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality will host an informational panel to discuss Henryetta Iron and Metal becoming a potential superfund site. The meeting will take place at the Henryetta Civic Center at 115 South 4th Street in Henryetta, OK. A representative from the EPA is set to attend in order to answer questions.

Operating since the 1930s, the scrapyard has accepted many metal objects for resale, including automobiles and oil pipes. A superfund would qualify the site for additional funding to go toward cleaning up soil pollution caused by heavy metals and other semi-volatile compounds.