Proposed Short-Term Rental Regulations Include Dedicated Hotline for Problems

Tulsa’s city council will revisit regulations next week on short-term rentals through companies like Airbnb, HomeAway and VRBO.

Many residents have expressed concerns short-term rentals in their neighborhoods would be turned into party houses. An ordinance the council will take up directs licensing fees to pay for a hotline and employee dedicated to addressing potential problems.

"With the new position in Working In Neighborhoods as well as a 24-hour hotline, we’ll be able to be responsive really quick if there is any issue day or night with a short-term rental," said Councilor Kara Joy McKee, who's worked with Councilors Ben Kimbro and Cass Fahler on the proposal for about a year.

Fahler said the hotline will ensure police are not burdened with short-term rental issues, which are really civil matters they shouldn't be dealing with.

"So, let’s say we get a noise ordinance violation and it’s past 11 p.m. I’m sure the police will be involved as well, but the police are not the main ingredient here. This will be a Working In Neighborhoods, City of Tulsa issue and staffing concern," Fahler said.

Nearly a year after the council paused discussions on short-term rental regulations, however, the issue of whether some operators should have to get special approval has not been settled.

Fahler is against the additional step.

"I do not like government getting inside the walls of people’s property. It is my opinion that we as legislators should provide proper parameters and not have an applicant have to go before a board," Fahler said.

It was previously recommended people get the Board of Adjustment’s approval if they do not live in a house they’re offering on a rental site.

McKee said she's keeping an open mind to the council's discussion. Kimbro could not be reached for this story but has said in the past he finds the approval process "cumbersome."