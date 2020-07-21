Protesters Arrested Outside Oklahoma County DA’s Office

By 4 minutes ago
  • Oklahoma District Attorneys Council

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Several protesters who want Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater to reopen an investigation into the 2019 killing of a teenager by police were arrested after holding a sit-in outside Prater’s office.

Several dozen protesters marched from a downtown Oklahoma City park to the courthouse, where several demanded to meet with Prater and asked for his resignation.

Those conducting the sit-in were arrested on trespassing complaints after they refused to leave when the building closed at 5 p.m., said Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Charles Avery.

They want Prater to reopen his investigation into the April 2019 shooting death 17-year-old Isaiah Mark Lewis by police in the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond. They also want Prater to drop charges against some protesters who were charged with various crimes during demonstrations in late May against police brutality and racism.

Prater in September cleared Edmond police officers Sgt. Milo Box and Officer Denton Scherman in Lewis’ killing. Lewis was shot after officers chased him into a home, attempted to subdue him with a stun gun and were assaulted by the teen, who was naked and unarmed at the time, authorities said.

Andrew Stroth, an attorney representing Lewis’ parents, has said the teen was experiencing a mental breakdown when the officers “unjustifiably” shot him.

Prater has said he would reopen the case if any new evidence is uncovered.

Tags: 
oklahoma county
Black Lives Matter
george floyd

Related Content

Social Justice Nonprofits Pay $1.4M In Bonds For OKC Black Lives Matter Protesters

By Jul 11, 2020
Facebook / Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City’s local Black Lives Matter chapter posted a total of $1.4 million in cash bonds to release four protesters from jail who were arrested and charged with various crimes during demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

With help from the National Bail Fund Network, Black Lives Matter paid a $750,000 bond to release Eric Christopher Ruffin on Thursday.

Oklahoma County Prosecutor Suspected of Domestic Assault Released from Jail

By Jan 29, 2020
Oklahoma County Sheriff

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma County assistant district attorney suspected of assaulting his wife was released from jail Monday morning.

Robert McClatchie was booked on complaints accusing him of striking his wife multiple times and choking her to the point of unconsciousness in front of their 11-year-old daughter, The Oklahoman reported. Officers responded to a domestic call at the Oklahoma City home about early Saturday.

A judge set McClatchie’s bond at $15,000 and told him not to contact his wife. Formal charges have not yet been filed.

Oklahoma Man's Dying Words In Cop Custody: 'I Can't Breathe'

By Jun 10, 2020
Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police have released body-camera videos of an armed black man who died in police custody last year after telling arresting officers ‘I can’t breathe.’

 