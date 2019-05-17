PSO Partners With FFA for STEM Projects

Oklahoma FFA students will again have the opportunity to enhance their technical learning experience thanks to the continuation of a STEM After-School Grants program made possible through a partnership between the Oklahoma FFA Foundation and Public Service Company of Oklahoma, a unit of American Electric Power.

With support from the AEP Foundation, PSO is providing the funding for a total of $25,000 in grants to be awarded to Oklahoma FFA chapters in its service area that are active in the 2019-2020 school year. Grants will range from $1,000 to $5,000.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with FFA to offer hands-on, STEM-related education to students in the areas we serve,” said Tiffini Jackson, PSO Vice President – External Affairs. “These grants will help students learn technical and critical thinking skills that can help set them on a rewarding career path.”